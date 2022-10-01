New Delhi: Continuing with its track record of not voting against Russia at the United Nations (UN), India once again abstained on a draft resolution that condemned Russia’s “illegal referenda” and annexation of four Ukrainian territories that Moscow annexed. India’s representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, said on Friday that India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine and stressed that dialogue is the only answer to settle differences and disputes.Also Read - US Hits Russia With Sanctions for Annexing Ukrainian Regions

Also Read - US Announces 'Swift and Severe' Costs on Russia Over Annexation

WHY DID INDIA ABSTAIN ON UN VOTE?

India's abstention from the vote was no surprise, given the fine balance Delhi has sought to strike between crucial partnerships with both Moscow and Western allies. In the explanation of the vote, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said,"We urge that all efforts are made by concerned sides for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities. Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment."

“India’s position has been clear and consistent from the very beginning of this conflict. The global order is anchored on the principles of the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and the territorial integrity of all states. Escalation of rhetoric or tension is in no one’s interest,” she said.

“It is important that pathways are found for a return to the negotiating table. Keeping in view the totality of the evolving situation, India decided to abstain on the resolution,” Kamboj added.

WHAT RUSSIAN ANNEXATION MEANS FOR UKRAINIAN REGIONS?

According to a report published in BBC, Russian president Vladimir Putin will be able to send newly mobilised troops to a front line (that Moscow says is more than 1,000km (620 miles) long) by annexing the eastern regions as well as Zaporizhzhia and Kherson .

Condemning the annexations as a dangerous escalation, UN Secretary General António Guterres said,”Any decision to proceed… would have no legal value and deserves to be condemned. It cannot be reconciled with the international legal framework; it stands against everything the international community is meant to stand for; it flouts the purposes and principles of the United Nations.”