New Delhi: As COVID-19 cases continue to drop significantly, the government is reportedly mulling to stopping playing the Covid-19 awareness pre-call audio or 'caller tune', which plays while making calls. Sources said that the government is now actively considering the removal of the COVID-19 pre-call messages after receiving representations that audio clips have served their intended purpose and are delaying critical calls during emergencies.

For the unversed, the Covid-19 caller tune, featuring the voice of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was introduced two years back when the disease had created havoc, forcing the country to impose complete lockdown. Last year, Bachchan's voice was replaced by a female artist.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has written to the Union Health Ministry requesting it to drop these pre-call announcements and caller tunes. It cited representations received from Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) as well as mobile subscribers.

“The health ministry is now considering removal of these audio clips in view of the improved pandemic situation in the country even as other measures for spreading public awareness about the safeguards against the viral disease will continue,” news agency PTI quoted an official source as saying.