New Delhi: An annular solar eclipse is going to take place on Thursday but it will not be visible in India except in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh for a few minutes before the sunset, reports PTI quoting a prominent astrophysicist. The annular solar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon and the earth come in a straight line and almost on the same plane. It is a partial eclipse when a ring of fire appears in the sky.

The path of the eclipse will not touch almost any part of India, barring the North-Eastern extremes of the country in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, Director of M P Birla Planetarium, Debiprasad Duari, said in Kolkata on Tuesday. Also Read - During Total Solar Eclipse on Dec 14, Astronomer Discovers Rare Comet

“In Arunachal Pradesh, people can see, just before the sunset, a minuscule fraction of the sun covered by the moon, that is also very low in the horizon, lasting at the most 3-4 minutes depending upon the position,” Duari said. Also Read - Solar Eclipse 2020 Live Streaming: Watch Surya Grahan Live as it Gets Visible in South America

(With inputs from PTI)