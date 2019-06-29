New Delhi: After BJP MLA from Indore, Akash Vijayvargiya, assaulted an official with a bat, a youth leader of the party drew inspiration and reached the municipality office in Damoh- with a bat.

Damoh district Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha vice president Vivek Agrawal, whose mother is a corporator, was seen praising Vijayvargiya in a video that went viral after he reached the municipality wielding a bat. He wanted to send a message that corruption will not be tolerated, Agrawal said in the video.

“Since a Congress government came to power in Madhya Pradesh, no work is being done without money and muscle (power),” he said.

Akash, son of BJP MP Kailash Vijayvargiya, raised a bat against corruption in Indore Municipal Corporation, and “likewise, I took the bat to Damoh municipality to get people’s work done”, he said, adding it was a symbolic act and he did not want to hit anyone.

“I have sent a message to the people and officers that if the work is carried out honestly and speedily, the bat won’t be used. Officials will be chased with the bat if there is corruption and lethargy,” Agrawal threatened.

LIKE FATHER LIKE SON

More than two decades ago, Kailash Vijayvargiya, known for his aggressive image, bashed up a senior police officer with a shoe outside the Mayor’s house in Indore while protesting against the water crisis in the area.

Congress leader K.K. Mishra on Friday released a picture of the incident, which dates back to 1994. In the picture, Kailash Vijayvargiya was seen holding a shoe in front of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pramod Phalnikar, who was then serving as the Mayor of Indore.

With inputs from PTI and IANS