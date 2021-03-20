Mumbai: Another body has been found at the location in Reti Bunder in Mumbra where auto-dealer Mansukh Hiren’s body was recovered a few days ago. The body has been identified to be of a 48-year-old man, Shaikh Saleem Abdul – a resident of Retibunder, Mumbra. The body has been handed over to police officials. After raising suspicion initially, it has later learned that both incidents are not related, reported The Free Press Journal. Notably, Mansukh Hiren’s death case is being said to be linked to the Ambani bomb scare incident. Also Read - Ambani Bomb Scare Case: NIA Recreates Crime Scene, Sachin Vaze Made to Walk Near Antilia Donning Oversized Kurta, Mask

"Today at around 11:10 am, a dead body identified as that of Shaikh Saleem Abdul (48), was found in Reti Bunder Creek, Mumbra. Mumbra Police officials, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC & Fire Brigade reported on site to fetch the body. Rescue operations are completed and the body has been handed over to Police officials," India Today quoted an official as saying.

The body of Hiren (46) was fished out of a creek along the Mumbra-Reti Bunder road in neighbouring Thane. The postmortem report mentioned that there are no visible external injuries on Hiren’s body.

Hiren’s Scorpio with 20 gelatin sticks inside was found near ‘Antilia’, Ambani’s multi-storey residence in South Mumbai, on February 25. Police had said it had been stolen from Airoli-Mulund Bridge on February 18. Crime Branch of Mumbai police had recorded Hiren’s statement in the case. Hiren, who was in vehicle spare parts business, had said he had lodged a police complaint after the SUV was stolen.

The mysterious death of Hiren had triggered a war of words with the opposition BJP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by the Shiv Sena.