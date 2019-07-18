New Delhi: The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took yet another step to make inroads in the state for the next Assembly elections as 12 Bengali actors, including Parno Mittra, joined the Party on Thursday.

The actors joined the party in the presence of state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and senior leader Mukul Roy in Delhi.

Dilip Ghosh accused Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress of ‘harassing’ those who join the BJP and said that it has become risky for people to join his party.

Ghosh said that the sole reason for organising joining ceremony in Delhi is the kind of ‘harassment’ they face back home and that these actors deserve credit for their ‘courage’.

Delhi: 12 Bengali film & television actors, joined BJP in presence of party leaders Mukul Roy & Dilip Ghosh, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/iqP19smHnO — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

Rishi Kaushik, Kanchana Moitra, Rupanjana Mitra and Biswajit Ganguly were among the film and TV stars who joined the BJP at its headquarters.

On Saturday, Mukul Roy had claimed that as many as 107 CPM, Congress and TMC MLAs will be joining the BJP.

“107 West Bengal MLAs from CPM, Congress and TMC will join BJP. We have their list prepared and they are in contact with us,” said Roy.

Right after the Lok Sabha election results were announced, Banerjee suffered a jolt as two of her party’s MLAs and over 50 councillors joined hands with the BJP.

Besides, TMC MLAs Subhrangshu Roy (Son of BJP leader Mukul Roy) and Tusharkanti Bhattacharya, CPI(M)’s Debendra Nath Roy also defected to the saffron party in presence of senior leaders Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya.