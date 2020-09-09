New Delhi: Even though the national capital is registering a sharp surge in COVID cases despite flattening its curve initially, the Delhi government has ruled out possibility of another lockdown. Asserting the same, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the economy “cannot be kept shut for eternity” as livelihoods of millions depend on it. Also Read - DMRC Issues New Guidelines Ahead of Resumption of Services on All Lines, Encourages 'Work From Home'

The health minister also urged people to exhibit greater alertness and responsibility in public places to deal with this health crisis, adding that “extreme caution and not panic” should be the response of the city. Also Read - Activist & Arya Samaj Leader Swami Agnivesh Passes Away in Delhi After Suffering From Liver Cirrhosis

Amidst an atmosphere of anxiety due to the massive surge in Delhi, especially after the coronavirus cases were steadily declining in August, Jain said, “this is once in a century pandemic after the Spanish Flu of 1918. And, people will have to learn to live with COVID-19 as it is not going away so soon”. Also Read - Sanitised Looting! Masked Men Sanitise Their Hands Before Robbing Jewellery Store in UP's Aligarh | Caught on Camera

“Also, one can’t keep everything (economy) shut for eternity, as the livelihoods of milions depend on it,” the Delhi health minister told.

In the first eight days of the month, Delhi registered 22,378 fresh coronavirus cases, including 3,609 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike in 76 days, as the city moved towards two lakh-mark with over 4,618 deaths due to COVID-19 so far.

The total number of containment zones in the capital has crossed 1000-mark. Delhi currently has 1,114 containment zones.