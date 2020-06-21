New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of tensions with China, once again accusing him of ‘surrendering’ to Beijing. Also Read - Ladakh Face-Off: 'Rise Above Politics', Amit Shah Shares Video of Soldier's Father to Attack Rahul Gandhi

"Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi," the Congress MP tweeted, though misspelling 'surrender' as Hindu name 'Surender', sharing link of an article in the Japan Times of how the Prime Minister's 'appeasement policy' towards China has 'unravelled'.

Notably, on Saturday as well, he had accused the Prime Minister of ‘surrendering’ to the Chinese aggression. This attack had come a day after PM Modi chaired an all-party meet over tensions with China, in particular the June 15 incident in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, in which 20 Army personnel were martyred in a clash with the Chinese troops.

The ‘surrender’ jibe was in reference to the PM’s remark in the meeting that ‘there has been intrusion’, which, many said, was actually a vindication of the Chinese stand that its troops responded after the Indian troops intruded into its territory, and thus a clean chit to China.

Hours later, Beijing reiterated its claim on the Galwan Valley for a second time.

However, the government later hit out at what it said was an attempt to give a ‘mischievous interpretation’ to PM Modi’s remark, clarifying that what he meant by ‘no intrusion’ was that the Indian troops had foiled attempt by the Chinese to intrude into Indian territory.