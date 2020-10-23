Hoshiarpur: In a horrifying incident, a six-year-old girl was reportedly raped, killed and then set ablaze at Jalalpur village in Tanda city. Two accused were arrested by police on charges of murder, rape and other relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Also Read - Ballia Firing: UP Police Takes Custody of BJP Leader Dhirendra Singh

According to a statement given by the victim's father, the accused took the girl home following which they raped her. Thereafter, both Gurpreet and Surjit allegedly killed her and then burnt her body. The half-burnt body of the girl was found from their house, said police.

Meanwhile, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Chairperson Tejinder Kaur took suo motu notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from Senior Superintendent of Police, Hoshiarpur, by October 26.