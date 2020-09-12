New Delhi: In yet another shocker coming to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, a 25-year-old man on Saturday reportedly raped and thrashed a 70-year-old woman. The police later arrested the accused. Also Read - 10-Foot-Long Python Dies Mysteriously After Swallowing a Deer in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Ordered

SHO of Haldi police station Satyendra Rai said the youth forcibly entered the woman’s house around 4 am and allegedly raped her. The accused, who used to work in a house near the elderly woman’s residence, also hurled abuses at the woman and thrashed her, he said. Also Read - Unlock 4: Uttar Pradesh Relaxes Lockdown Norms, Withdraws Weekend Curbs on Markets

A case was registered against him on the basis of a police complaint lodged by the nephew of the 70-year-old woman and the accused was arrested, the SHO said. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in Sikandra Area of Agra, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

The woman was sent for a medical examination.

Prior to this, a three-year-old girl was raped and strangulated in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. Before that, a 13-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in the district.

Such incidents coming to light from UP had also triggered a widespread outrage on social media, with opposition party leaders lashing out at Yogi government over the law and order situation in the state. “The rape and murder of a teenage girl in Lakhimpur Kheri in UP is an incident, which has shaken humanity. In the BJP rule, atrocities on children and women are at an all-time high,” SP leader Akhilesh Yadav had said in a tweet in Hindi.

Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada had also lambasted the UP govt saying that the inhuman act with a girl has put humanity to shame. “This is an extremely saddening incident. In this episode, the police must initiate such a strong action that it becomes a deterrent for criminals,” he had added.