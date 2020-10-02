New Delhi: After Hathras and Balrampur horrors, another incident of gangrape has come to light, this time from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. According to a News18 report, a Dalit woman was reportedly gangraped after she went to meet the accused. Also Read - Hathras Gangrape Case: UP CM Says Govt Committed to Women Safety, Akhilesh Seeks FIR Against DM, SP | Top Points

The man is known to have called the woman on the pretext of offering her a job. When the woman went to visit the man, she found four other men present in the house. She has alleged that all the four gangraped her and held her captive for a week, the report said. Also Read - Nirbhaya's Lawyer, Set to Fight Hathras Gang Rape Case, Stopped from Meeting Dalit Victim's Family

The accused had also threatened the victim of consequences if she informed the cops about the incident. Also Read - Hathras Gangrape Case: Yogi Govt Transfers Six IAS Officers Amid Nationwide Outrage

Two men have been arrested by the police so far.

Prior to this, a Dalit teen was reportedly sexually attacked by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. The accused had tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their rape attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The four accused have been arrested. She lost her life at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday. The incident has drawn massive outrage across country, with Yogi government facing backlash for not doing enough for women’s safety in his state.

The body of the 20-year-old woman was cremated at around 3 AM by Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday. If reports are to be believed, the UP Police forcibly performed the last rites without giving heed to the family’s repeated requests of bringing the body home first.

Another horrific incident had come to light after the Hathras incident hit headlines. A 22-year-old Dalit woman on Thursday succumbed to her injuries after she was gangraped and severely beaten by two men in Balrampur. The woman died on her way to the hospital in Lukcnow.