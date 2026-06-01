Another dowry case: Influencer found dead at Matrimonial Home in UP 6 months after marriage, family alleges dowry harassment

A 24-year-old influencer was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her marital home in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Her family has alleged that she was murdered over dowry demands.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/another-dowry-case-influencer-found-dead-at-matrimonial-home-in-up-6-months-after-marriage-family-alleges-dowry-harassment-twisha-sharma-8432675/ Copy

Another dowry case: Influencer found dead at Matrimonial Home in UP 6 months after marriage, family alleges dowry harassment | Images: X

Uttar Pradesh Horror: A shocking incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh where a 24-year-old woman was found dead at her matrimonial home in Lucknow’s Saadatganj area. The victim’s family has alleged that she was murdered by her in-laws over dowry demands. The incident took place barely six months after her wedding.

What Did The Victim’s Family Say?

The woman tied knots with Sagar Rajput, a resident of Saadatganj’s Jhabbaran Kala Phatak area. As per the complaint filed by the victim’s family, soon after the marriage, her in-laws started harassing her over what they described as ‘insufficient dowry’ and demands for a car.

Rajput is a social media influencer with eight lakh followers on Instagram. The victim was also very active on Instagram and other social media platforms.

The complainant alleged that the woman’s husband and in-laws repeatedly tortured her for dowry. On May 30, they allegedly ‘hanged her’ at their residence.

Murder Or suicide? Police Investigation Is Underway

Following the complaint filed by the victim’s family, police have registered a complaint under Sections 80(2), 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. A team has been formed and investigation is underway.

Body Sent For Autopsy

Police teams reached the spot and took custody of the body. The body was later sent for postmortem examination.

Further details are awaited.

Twisha Sharma Death Case

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, died on May 12. Her family alleged that she was subjected to mental harassment and dowry-related abuse by her in-laws.

Twisha Sharma was married to Samarth Singh, a resident of Bhopal. After her death, her family alleged that she was harassed for dowry by her in-laws.

Currently, the CBI is investigating the case.