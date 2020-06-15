New Delhi: A second earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck Gujarat in less than 24 hours. The earthquake hit the Kutch district at around 12:57 PM. Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 5.5 Strikes Gujarat’s Rajkot, no Immediate Damage, Casualty Reported

Tremors were felt across the western state on Sunday evening at 8:13 PM when an earthquake of intensity 5.8 on Richter Scale struck 122 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had immediately made telephone conversation with the Collectors of Rajkot, Kutch and Patan districts to get information about the situation there.

Further details are awaited.