New Delhi: Two terrorists and their ‘hardcore associate’ were killed in a gunfight with the security forces on Saturday morning in Awantipora in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Also Read - Four Militants Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Shopian

The search operation, the Jammu & Kashmir Police said, is still going on.

According to reports, gunfight began last evening after security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the Goripora area on receiving inputs regarding presence of terrorists in there. As forces closed in on the terrorists, one of them opened fire at them, thus triggering an encounter.

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: 2 terrorists & 1 terrorist associate killed in an encounter with security forces at Goripora Area of Awantipora in Pulwama district. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/bY41lkwcFp — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

On Wednesday, four terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Shopian.

According to reports, at least 20 terrorists have been gunned down in the Valley in various encounters even as the union territory, just like the rest of the country, is observing a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, five Special Forces soldiers were martyred in Keran sector in Kupwara as they successfully foiled an infiltration attempt by a group of terrorists.

A total of five terrorists, too, were killed in this encounter.