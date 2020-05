New Delhi: A woman teacher deputed on ration distribution duty in North Delhi area has passed away due to COVID-19 infection, ANI reported. The teacher was posted at a primary school in Wazirbad under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. The teacher had last come to school on April 28 and started showing COVID-19 symptoms from May 2. Also Read - Olympic-Bound Athletes Will be Given Preference to Resume Training After Lockdown Ends: Kiren Rijiju