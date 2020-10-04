New Delhi: Days after the Hathras gangrape incident which shook the nation, two similar incidents are coming to light from Gujarat. A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four persons when she went to meet a friend on September 28, a Jamnagar C-Division police station official said. Also Read - 'Rahul Gandhi is Totally Ignorant About Indian Culture & Has a Foreign Mentality: BJP MLA Who Linked Rape To 'Sanskar'

"Three of the four accused were arrested on Sunday, while one is absconding," he said.

"She (girl) spoke about the incident to her mother two days ago after which a case under section 376D (gang-rape) of IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act was filed," the official said.

In another case, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly threatened and raped by two persons on several occasions in the last 15 days at Santrampur town of Gujarat’s Mahisagar district, police said.

The accused got the mobile number of the victim from a phone recharge booth, they said.

“Around two weeks ago, they threatened and called her at their place and raped her. They raped her again on October 2.

“On Saturday, an FIR was lodged at Santrampur police station under sections 376 (D) (gangrape) and 507 (criminal intimidation) etc and both accused were arrested,” a police official said.

Five people have been arrested for the two cases so far.

(With agency inputs)