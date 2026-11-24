Another hazy morning in Delhi: AQI at 242, Sirifort records highest pollution level, air far toxic in NCR cities

Delhi recorded an average AQI of 242 at 7 am on Tuesday, November 24, slightly better than Monday's reading of 248. However, air quality remained poor across most parts of the capital, with Sirifort emerging as the most polluted area at 336.

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Another hazy morning in Delhi: AQI at 242, Sirifort records highest pollution level, air far toxic in NCR cities (Image: PTI)

Delhi continued to struggle with poor air quality on Tuesday, November 24 as the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 242 at 7 am. The reading was slightly better than Monday’s AQI of 248 recorded at the same time, but pollution levels remained high across several parts of the capital. According to real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), PM2.5 continued to be the main pollutant in the city’s air.

Of the 57 monitoring stations that reported valid readings, 46 recorded AQI levels above 200, falling in the ‘poor’ category. Another 10 stations reported readings above 300, placing them in the ‘very poor’ category.

Delhi AQI today: Sirifort most polluted area

Sirifort recorded the highest AQI in Delhi at 336 on Tuesday morning, making it the most polluted monitoring location in the capital. IGNOU in Maidan Garhi followed with an AQI of 333, while North Campus of Delhi University recorded 322. Talkatora Garden reported an AQI of 321.

Other areas with very poor air quality included NSUT Jaffarpur (314), CRRI Mathura Road (313), Burari Crossing (307), ITO (306), Commonwealth Sports Complex (304) and IIT Delhi (302).

Meanwhile, IMD Lodhi Road recorded the lowest AQI at 163, followed by Ghoga at 166, Jharoda Kalan at 175 and NSIT Dwarka at 178. These locations remained in the moderate category.

Delhi-NCR AQI today: Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad

Air quality remained a concern across several cities in the National Capital Region (NCR), with many locations recording poor AQI levels. Panchgaon in Haryana emerged as the most polluted NCR location, with an AQI of 310. Dharuhera followed at 282, while Gurugram recorded 277. Bahadurgarh reported an AQI of 249, while Delhi stood at 242. Bhiwadi in Rajasthan recorded 223.

Meerut and Ghaziabad both reported an AQI of 214. Noida and Greater Noida recorded 211 each, followed by Bulandshahr at 205. Sonipat recorded an AQI of 199, while Baghpat stood at 182. Faridabad reported 166 and Bharatpur 156.

Among the relatively cleaner NCR cities, Rohtak recorded an AQI of 125, Hapur 123, Panipat 121 and Palwal 90.

Delhi AQI among most polluted cities in India

The national air quality data also showed high pollution levels in several parts of the country. Among 282 cities with valid CPCB readings at 7 am, Panchgaon in Haryana recorded the highest AQI at 310. Ballabgarh in Haryana followed at 304, while Sikar in Rajasthan reported 283.

Dharuhera recorded an AQI of 282, followed by Gurugram and Khairthal at 277 each. Khanna in Punjab reported 268, while Kiul in Bihar recorded 255. Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab and Bikaner in Rajasthan both registered an AQI of 254.

Delhi’s reading of 242 placed it among the more polluted cities in the national list. Baddi in Himachal Pradesh also recorded the same AQI.

On the other hand, Aizawl in Mizoram recorded the cleanest air, with an AQI of just 17. Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu followed at 26, while Sivasagar in Assam reported 27. Eloor in Kerala and Gangtok in Sikkim recorded an AQI of 30 each. Puducherry reported 31.

GRAP restrictions in Delhi-NCR: What is the latest update?

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) continues to monitor pollution levels across Delhi-NCR and has kept the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures in place.

On November 17, the CAQM revoked Stage III restrictions after Delhi’s AQI improved to 204. However, measures under Stages I and II continued to remain in force to prevent air quality from deteriorating further.

The authorities have been directed to continue pollution-control measures, including dust management, road cleaning and water sprinkling, along with other restrictions under the applicable GRAP stages.

The latest air quality assessment by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi also classified the city’s air as poor on Tuesday morning.