Home

News

India

Another Horror Story Emerges From Manipur: Mother Of Two Says Gangraped By Kuki Mob

Another Horror Story Emerges From Manipur: Mother Of Two Says Gangraped By Kuki Mob

A mob of Kuki miscreants raped the Meitei woman after they stormed a Manipur village on May 3.

Women of Manipur stage a protest against the ongoing violence in their state, in Imphal on Monday, August 7. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: A 37-year-old mother of two was allegedly chased and gangraped by by a mob of Kuki men on May 3—the day ethnic violence broke out between Kukis and Meities in Manipur. In her complaint to the police on Wednesday, the purported victim claimed that on May 3 a mob of Kuki men stormed her neighbourhood, torched houses and raped her even as she made a desperate attemot to escape the chaos with her niece and two sons.

Trending Now

As per her complaint, the woman revealed that at around 6:30 PM on May 3, a group of Kuki miscreants set several houses ablaze in her village, including hers. Sensing mortal danger, the woman made a desperate bid to flee from the mob along with her niece, two sons and her sister-in-law. However, the mob gave chase and unfortunately after running for some distance, the woman stumbled and fell down and was surrounded by 5-6 men from the mob.

‘Ran as fast as we could’

Luckily her sister-in-law managed to escape along with the kids, the woman, however, was cornered by the attackers, and despite her best efforts to resist, the men physically assaulted her and then brutally gangraped the Meitei woman.

“We tried to run away as fast as we could in an effort to escape from the mob,” the woman said in her complaint, India Today reported.

“We cried for help but nobody lifted a finger. Thereafter, some more kuki miscreants again joined them. At that time, I lost consciousness. Later, when I regained consciousness, I found myself in a house surrounded by some Meitei people,” the woman said in her statement to the police.

Based on the victim’s complaint, an FIR was registered in this connection on Wednesday at the Women’s Police Station in Bishnupur and has been forwarded to Churachandpur Police Station for further investigation.

The victim, who currently resides in a relief camp for internally displaced persons in the conflict-torn state, was sent for a medical examination after she came forward with her ordeal.

Further investigation in the case is underway, police said.

A series of nightmares

The woman’s nightmare is among latest of horror stories of sexual assault which allegedly took place during the early days of the ethnic clashes that have rocked Manipur since May 3.

On May 4, a day after the violence broke out in the northeastern state, two tribal women were allegedly abducted, gang-raped and murdered by a mob. The two women who worked at a carwash in Imphal were raped and murdered on May 4, same day when two other women were stripped naked and paraded on roads on the other side of the north-eastern state.

Manipur violence

Violence-torn Manipur seethed again after a disconcerting video emerged on July 19 showing two women, reportedly belonging to the Kuki-Zo tribe, being paraded naked on the road by a group of men. The purported video was reportedly shot on May 4 and one of the women was allegedly gang-raped in a nearby paddy field.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between majority the Meiteis, concentrated in Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills. Scores of people have been killed in the violence so far.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES