New Delhi: A militant associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit was on Sunday arrested from Handwara district in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in a joint operation by the Indian Army. The terrorist was identified as Nasir Ahmed Dar and arms & ammunition was recovered from his possession. Also Read - At Minus 3 Degrees, Srinagar Records Coldest Night of Season

Taking to Twitter, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said that a joint operation was launched on November 21 based on intelligence inputs received regarding the presence of a person in the area. A cordon and search operation was launched and the terrorist was apprehended. Also Read - Flying Object Spotted Near LoC in J&K's Mendhar

“Spot interrogation revealed the presence of a terrorist in a nearby Madrassa. During further search operation, a terrorist (name withheld) was apprehended. Joint operation terminated,” the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps tweeted.

Notably, the arrest comes amid India’s success at thwarting Pakistan’s attempt at another terror attack after four terrorists were gunned down during an encounter with security forces near Ban toll plaza in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nagrota.

The terrorists were found to be Jaish operatives who were in touch with Pakistani handlers in Shakargarh area of Punjab’s Narowal district in Pakistan.

The terrorists were, reportedly, in talks with Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) operational commanders Mufti Rauf Asghar and Qari Zarar and were intending to wreak havoc in the Valley. Mufti Asghar is the younger brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar.

Meanwhile, India has conveyed strong concern to Pakistan over the planned terror attack by JeM in J&K.