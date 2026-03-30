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Another masterstroke by Modi government to provide relief to common people; Petrol pumps will sell kerosene too

Another masterstroke by Modi government to provide relief to common people; Petrol pumps will sell kerosene too

Agents and dealers involved in the distribution of kerosene have been exempted from the requirement of obtaining a license.

(Image: ITG)

New Delhi: The Central Government decided on Sunday that, in addition to ration shops, kerosene will now also be available at petrol pumps. Public sector oil companies will now be authorized to stock and distribute kerosene through designated petrol pumps.

In every district, the respective State Government or Union Territory administration will select a maximum of two petrol pumps where this facility will be provided. These petrol pumps will be permitted to store up to 5,000 liters of kerosene.

Government Relaxes The Rules

To streamline the supply process, the government has relaxed the rules governing the Public Distribution System (PDS) for a period of 60 days, ensuring that the fuel reaches needy families in a timely manner.

The government took this decision in light of the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran. The ongoing hostilities in the Middle East have led to a shortage of gas, petrol, and diesel in India. The Central Government has been continuously expressing its concern regarding the prevailing situation.

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What Relaxations Have Been Granted in the Rules?

Agents and dealers involved in the distribution of kerosene have been exempted from the requirement of obtaining a license. Rules regarding the unloading (supply) of kerosene from tankers have also been simplified.

Temporary permission has been granted for the storage and distribution of kerosene at petrol pumps.

Adequate Stock of Crude Oil: Government

According to the government, all oil refineries are currently operating at high capacity, and there is an adequate stock of crude oil available. The availability of petrol and diesel remains normal across all petrol pumps nationwide. Furthermore, LPG production at refineries has been ramped up to meet domestic consumption demands.

In certain states, rumours led to overcrowding at petrol pumps and a surge in sales. The government has clarified that there is no shortage of fuel whatsoever and has appealed to the public to refrain from panic buying.

Allocation Of Additional Kerosene

The government has allocated an additional 48,000 kiloliters (48 million liters) of kerosene to the states. To reduce the demand for LPG, the use of alternative fuels—such as kerosene and coal—is also being actively promoted.

The government has directed City Gas Distribution companies to increase PNG connections in hotels, restaurants, and commercial establishments. Currently, industrial and commercial gas consumers are being supplied with gas equivalent to 80% of their average consumption.

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