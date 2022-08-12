Bandipora: A migrant labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir late Thursday night, said police. The incident took place in Sadunara village in Ajas Tehsil of Bandipora. The deceased has been identified as Mohd Amrez, son of Mohd Jalil and a resident of Bihar.Also Read - Terrorists Who Killed Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat And TV Actor Amreen Bhat Gunned Down in J&K's Budgam

The Kashmir Zone Police took to Twitter and wrote, "During intervening night, terrorists fired upon & injured one outside labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed."

During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 12, 2022

This comes a day after four soldiers were killed in action and one was injured in an attack on an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri.

“Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar, Rifleman Lakshmanan D and Rifleman Nishant Malik succumbed to their injuries making the supreme sacrifice while neutralising 2 terrorists on a suicide attack. We condole their loss and pray for strength for their family member,” the army said in a release yesterday.