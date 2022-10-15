New Delhi: A woman had to undergo 50 stitches after she was reportedly attacked by her pit bull dog at her home in Haryana’s Rewari. The dog had also attacked her two children, who suffered injuries.Also Read - In a First, Kanpur Bans Rearing, Selling of Pitbull And Rottweiler Breeds After Several Dog Attacks Incidents

The woman, who was admitted to a hospital, received 50 stitches on her leg, hand and head, her family told news agency PTI. The two children were discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

Suraj, former sarpanch of the Baliar Khurd village, said when he along with his wife reached home on Friday, their pet dog attacked his wife. The pet attacked their two children also.

After hearing their cries, nearby people rescued the woman and the children from the dog. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

Suraj said, Even after hitting the dog with sticks several times, it did not stop.