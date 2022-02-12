New Delhi: Pallavi Singh, another poster girl of ‘Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon’ campaign by Congress, had joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to a report by India Today. Earlier, two faces of the Congress ‘Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon’ campaign – Priyanka Maurya and Vandana Singh – had joined BJP.Also Read - Door-to-Door Campaign of Congress in Moradabad Looked Like Roadshow, Say Police; Case Registered

On Wednesday, Vandana Singh blamed “negligible involvement of the high command” for leaving Congress and said the party was only giving opportunities to “those who have recently joined”.

“The party is giving opportunities to only those who have recently joined. I have worked for the Congress for six years. I was the vice president of the women’s wing. But we don’t get a chance to talk to Priyanka Gandhi. We can’t speak for ourselves in the party,” Vandana Singh said.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Maurya alleged that Congress’ distribution of tickets for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls was rigged.

Maurya said, ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ has been rendered as a mere slogan because “as a ‘ladki’, I was not allowed to contest elections because I could not pay bribe’.

She claimed that instead of giving the ticket to her, it was given to a person who joined the party just a month back.

“I completed all formalities but the ticket was pre-planned and was given to a person who came just a month back. I want to send this message to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi that such things are happening on the ground,” said Maurya.

