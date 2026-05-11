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Another shocker for Mamata Banerjee: Bengal Congress, Left parties reject TMC’s offer of opposition alliance

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday faced a setback as all major opposition parties, including CPI(M) and Congress, rejected any alliance against the state’s first BJP government.

Published date india.com Published: May 11, 2026 9:15 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
Another shocker for Mamata Banerjee Bengal Congress, Left parties reject TMC’s offer of opposition alliance
Another shocker for Mamata Banerjee: Bengal Congress, Left parties reject TMC’s offer of opposition alliance | Image: ANI

TMC Grappled With an Existential Crisis: After a major defeat to the BJP in the assembly election, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is currently grappling with an existential crisis in West Bengal. Sunday came as a big shocker for TMC chief Mamata Banerjee as she found herself rejected as a potential ally against the saffron party by all opposition parties such as Indian National Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist).

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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