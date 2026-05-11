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Another shocker for Mamata Banerjee: Bengal Congress, Left parties reject TMCs offer of opposition alliance

Another shocker for Mamata Banerjee: Bengal Congress, Left parties reject TMC’s offer of opposition alliance

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday faced a setback as all major opposition parties, including CPI(M) and Congress, rejected any alliance against the state’s first BJP government.

Another shocker for Mamata Banerjee: Bengal Congress, Left parties reject TMC’s offer of opposition alliance | Image: ANI

TMC Grappled With an Existential Crisis: After a major defeat to the BJP in the assembly election, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is currently grappling with an existential crisis in West Bengal. Sunday came as a big shocker for TMC chief Mamata Banerjee as she found herself rejected as a potential ally against the saffron party by all opposition parties such as Indian National Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist).

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