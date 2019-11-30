Coimbatore: Adding to the horrible string of events that have transpired this week, a girl out with her friend to celebrate her birthday in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, was reportedly gangraped by six men.

Four of these men have been arrested, the police said on Saturday. However, the search is on for the other two.

The girl studying in Class 11th had gone to a park with her friend on Tuesday and was returning home with him at around 9 PM when the gang accosted them.

The friend was beaten up while the girl was dragged to a secluded place and raped, according to police.

According to a PTI report, a video of the incident was also made by the culprits.

A complaint was registered by the girl’s family on Wednesday.

In an earlier incident that sent shockwaves across the country, police had on Thursday retrieved a burnt body of a 26-year-old veterinarian below an underbridge at Shamshabad near Hyderabad. The deceased, identified as Priyanka Reddy, had allegedly gone missing on Wednesday night near Hyderabad and the body was found on Thursday morning.

Police have confirmed that the veterinary doctor was raped before being killed. The woman was forced to consume cold drink laced with liquor before the crime took place.

When the body was discovered by the police, it is known to have been so badly burnt that even her family members could not identify Priyanka. She was only identified after they looked at her locket. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to her family members.

The accused in the rape and the murder case of the veterinary doctor have been sent to 14 days of judicial remand on Saturday amid violent protests across the country.