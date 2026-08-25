Another Siya Goyal? Wife, lover kill husband, bury body in put in Faridabad, both arrested

Faridabad Police have arrested a woman and her alleged lover within 24 hours in connection with the murder of 42-year-old Shyamveer in Mojabad village.

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Another Siya Goyal? Wife, lover kill husband, bury body in put in Faridabad, both arrested | Image: ANI

Faridabad: A murder case similar to the heinous murder case of Siya Goyal has surfaced from Faridabad, where a woman and her lover allegedly murdered her 42-year-old husband in Mojabad village. However, their conspiracy failed and police arrested both the woman and her alleged lover within 24 hours of the crime. The victim has been identified as Shyamveer. The accused wife has been identified as Keshav, who is a resident of Hathras and her lover as Kamat, a resident of UP’s Mahoba district.

According to Faridabad Police, the DLF Crime Branch team arrested the two accused following the murder, in which Shyamveer’s body was allegedly buried in a pit near his house.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aman Yadav said during interrogation that Kamat lived with Shyamveer at his house in Mojabad village and was allegedly having an affair with Keshav.

“Interrogation revealed that Kamat lived with the deceased in his house in Mojabad village. Kamat was having an affair with the deceased’s wife, Keshav. Shyamveer had discovered this relationship and would frequently quarrel with his wife after consuming alcohol,” Yadav said.

According to the ACP, Keshav and Kamat allegedly conspired to eliminate Shyamveer.

On the evening of August 16, Kamat allegedly got Shyamveer to consume alcohol. After he became intoxicated, Kamat allegedly struck him on the head with an interlocking tile, killing him, police said.

Meanwhile, Keshav allegedly closed the door from the outside.

Police said the two subsequently buried Shyamveer’s body in a pit near the house and covered it with soil.

Earlier on August 24, Tigaon Police Station received information from the Faridabad Control Room about a person allegedly buried in the ground. A team from Tigaon Police Station reached the spot, after which the body was exhumed in the presence of a duty magistrate, police said.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections and an investigation has been initiated. Cops filed the complaint after receiving a complaint from Shyamveer’s brother.

Both the accused persons will be presented before the court on Wednesday for further legal proceedings.

Further investigation is underway.

(with ANI inputs)