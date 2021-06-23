Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 10,066 fresh Covid cases and 163 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the data released by the state health department, Maharashtra logged 11,032 recoveries in the same period. With these new numbers, the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,21,859. It is important to note that the state’s daily covid numbers are rising for past few days. On Tuesday, the state had reported 8,470 infection cases. Also Read - Delta Variant Likely To Account for 90 Per Cent of New Covid Cases in Europe by August End

Mumbai, on the other hand, reported 863 new infections, the highest single-day count since June 5. The city reported 23 fresh fatalities. With this, the tally of Covid cases jumped to 7,23,324, while the death toll increased to 15,338. Also Read - International Flights: Nepal to Resume Services From Tomorrow, Domestic Flights From July 1

According to PTI, the surge in new infections could be because of an increase in number of tests in the city. In the last 24 hours, Mumbai conducted 37,905 tests, over 5,000 more than what was conducted in the previous day. Also Read - New Universal Coronavirus Vaccine May Help Prevent Future Pandemics: Study

On Tuesday, the city had reported that the number of tests conducted in the previous 24 hours was 32,307. So far 69,11,526 tests have been conducted in the financial capital.

On the vaccination front, Maharashtra on Wednesday administered more than 6 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines, setting a new single-day record of inoculating people against the infection, a top government official said.

With this, the state bettered the record of administrating 5,58,639 vaccine doses on Tuesday.