New Delhi: Yet another Tamil Nadu student who had appeared for the All India medical entrance test National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) committed suicide after she failed to clear the test on Thursday.

The student, M Monisha, hanged herself in her house in Villupuram in Tamil Nadu as she failed the examination for the second time.

This marks the third suicide reported from Tamil Nadu regarding the national exam.

Tamil Nadu: A student Monisha in Viluppuram has committed suicide after failing to clear National Eligibility cum Entrance Test(NEET) examination pic.twitter.com/elXW8MMic9 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2019

On Wednesday, two more students, Rithu Shree from Viliyankadu in Tirupur district and Vaishya from Pattukottai district had committed suicide for the same reason.

As many as 59,785 students out of the total 1,23,078 students who appeared for NEET 2019 from Tamil Nadu cleared the test this year.

NEET was conducted across 154 cities in 11 languages and 2,546 centres. The NTA conducted the test on May 5 and May 20. Nine students out of the top 50 qualifiers of the national exam are from Delhi.