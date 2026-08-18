Another student protest starts as Student Justice Satyagraha begins in Patna, demanding TRE-4 notification

Student leader Dilip Kumar leads a Student Justice Satyagraha in Patna, demanding the immediate release of the BPSC TRE‑4 advertisement.

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Satyendar Student Justice Satyagraha protest (IANS image)

Patna: A Student Justice Satyagraha commenced on Tuesday at Patna’s Gardanibagh protest site, where aspirants rallied over pressing government examination and appointment issues. Spearheaded by student activist Dilip Kumar, the agitation demands the immediate publication of the BPSC TRE‑4 recruitment notification through a single‑stage exam. Demonstrators are currently staging a peaceful three-day sit-in, warning that an indefinite hunger strike will follow on August 21 if the advertisement remains unissued.

Student protestors demand TRE‑4 advertisement

If the TRE‑4 advertisement is not issued during this period, he announced that an indefinite hunger strike would begin on August 21. The movement also includes demands concerning BSSC examinations, Sub‑Inspector and Constable recruitment, and the AEDO post.

Protesters have sought the announcement of dates for pending examinations and greater transparency in recruitment procedures. Among their other demands, students have called for candidates to receive carbon copies of their OMR sheets, publication of answer keys after examinations, and disclosure of candidates’ marks and cut‑off scores when results are announced.

What are the demand of Bihar protestors?

The protesters have also demanded that Hindi‑medium candidates not face discrimination in BPSC Civil Services examinations. They have called for impartial investigations into alleged paper leaks and examination irregularities, and strict action against those found responsible. Dilip Kumar also demanded the Education Minister’s resignation, alleging that the government failed to fulfil its earlier assurance to release the TRE‑4 advertisement in July.

Appealing to students across Bihar, he urged aspirants to leave their rooms, libraries, hostels, lodges and coaching centres and gather in large numbers at Gardanibagh. He said the movement was not associated with any particular political party or individual candidate but was a collective struggle over issues affecting Bihar’s students and youth.

He further clarified that the platform would remain student‑led, with candidates themselves deciding through consultation whether political leaders or representatives of coaching institutes would be allowed to address the protesters. At the same time, he appealed to political parties and leaders to extend support to the students’ demands.

(With inputs from agencies)