Kartavya Path Inauguration Latest Updates: In a historic event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the much-awaited Kartavya Path at India Gate and said Kingsway or Rajpath, a symbol of slavery, has now been consigned to history.

"Kingsway, the symbol of slavery, has become a matter of history today. It has been erased forever. Today, a new history has been created in the form of a Kartavya Path. I congratulate the countrymen for their freedom from yet another identity of slavery," PM Modi said.

He said the symbol of colonialism 'Kingsway' will be a history and a new era has begun in the form of Kartvyapath.

Rajpath was for the British for whom the people of India were slaves. It was a symbol of colonialism. Now, its architecture has changed, and its spirit has also changed: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/1fl5R0SMBV — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

PM Modi also unveiled a 28-ft-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. During the occasion, he said, “Subhas Chandra Bose was a great man and was beyond the challenges of position and resources. Such was his acceptance that the whole world considered him a leader. He had courage and self-respect. He had ideas, he had visions. He had leadership potential, had policies,” he said.

“If India had followed path shown by Subhas Chandra Bose, then country would have reached a new high; sadly he was forgotten,” he added.

The statue is part of the Centre’s Rs 13,450-crore Central Vista project, which will have a new Parliament building, new office and residences for the prime minister and vice-president and new ministry buildings. The North and South Blocks, the secretariat buildings flanking Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be converted into museums.

The black granite statue has been carved from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 metric tonne. The block of granite picked for the statue was transported to Delhi from Telangana and the statue was carved out of it in over two months.

PM Modi also interacted with some workers involved in the redevelopment work of the Central Vista avenue and told them they will be invited for the Republic Day parade.

The prime minister also walked along the gallery in the India Gate premises showcasing the evolution of the Central Vista Avenue over the past nine decades.