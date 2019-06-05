New Delhi: The murder of a TMC leader, who was shot dead on Tuesday by two bike-borne assailants in Kolkata’s 24 Paraganas, has given rise to an intense war of words between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers.

The TMC leader identified as Nirmal Kundu was shot twice in the head around 7 pm on Tuesday night near Nimta and the same was caught on CCTV camera. He was rushed to the hospital but he died on the way, reported the police.

The police in Nimta have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder.

The video shows how the bike-borne assailants killed Kundu on the road next to a tea stall in the Nimta area of North 24 Paraganas following which he collapsed on the ground while the motorcycle sped away.

Viewer discretion advised while viewing the CCTV footage

“According to the primary investigation, four-five unidentified men on motorbikes shot Kundu twice. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said an officer from Nimta police station.

The local TMC leadership has blamed the BJP for the murder of Nirmal Kundu, who was the president of ward no. 6 of Nimta area in the North Dum Dum district.

The officer added, “We are probing the case. So far, we haven’t found any evidence to clarify the motive behind the killing.”

Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said that she will visit Kundu’s house on Thursday.

With inputs from agencies