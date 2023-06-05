Home

Goods Train Derails In Odisha Days After Balasore Tragedy That Killed 275 People

Three days after the tragic train accident that killed over 270 killed in Balasore, a goods train reportedly derailed in Odisha on Monday.

Odisha: The goods train, which was carrying limestones, went off the rails in the Bargarh area.

New Delhi: Three days after the tragic train accident that killed over 270 killed in Balasore, a goods train reportedly derailed in Odisha on Monday. The goods train, which was carrying limestones, went off the rails in the Bargarh area, which is 500 km away from the Balasore accident site, according to a report by NDTV.

Few coaches of the goods train have derailed and no casualties have so far been reported in the accident.

Another train derails in Odisha Several wagons of a goods train carrying limestone derail near Sambardhara in #Bargarh district.#TrainTragedy #OdishaTrainAccident #TrainAccidentInOdisha pic.twitter.com/yEqt9H1dK7 — विवेक सिंह नेताजी (@INCVivekSingh) June 5, 2023

