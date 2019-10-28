New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident in four hours time, a truck driver, who was loading apples into his vehicle, was killed by suspected terrorists in Anantnag area of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. In two weeks time, this becomes the fourth attack on truck drivers in the valley.

The incident happened when terrorists fired on the civilian in Bijbehara area, news agency ANI reported.

At around 5 pm in the evening on Monday, at least 20 civilians were injured as suspected terrorists hurled grenade near a bus stop in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per updates from PTI, of the twenty injured, six were seriously injured and has been referred to a hospital in Srinagar. The others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The development comes ahead of the visit of members of the European Union Parliament to Kashmir on Tuesday.