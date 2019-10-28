Hyderabad: A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) woman conductor committed suicide on Monday by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her residence in Kaviraja Nagar in Khammam, making it the fourth worker to take her life amid an indefinite strike.

Telangana: A woman Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employee was found hanging at her residence today in Khammam. This is the fourth alleged suicide of a RTC employee since the strike started. Two suicide cases reported from Khammam & one from Hyderabad and Nalgonda each. — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019

As per reports, it is learnt that the employee went to Pallegudem to her parents’ house for Diwali along with her two children. However, after getting a call from employees to participate in the strike, she left her children and husband at her parents’ home and went to her house in Khammam where she committed suicide. Her family has alleged that she was depressed over the ongoing strike.

Two days back, 53-year-old driver Venkateshwarlu had allegedly committed suicide in Telangana’s Nalgonda. Before him, two other workers allegedly killed themselves. A 46-year-old conductor committed suicide in Hyderabad on October 13 and another succumbed to burn injuries after he set himself ablaze in Khammam district.

The indefinite strike by employees and workers unions of TSRTC began on October 5, upon a call given by the Joint Action Committee of RTC to press for their list of 26 demands including merger of the TSRTC with the government.

Ruling out discussions with the agitating unions, the TRS-led government had declared the strike as ‘illegal’ as it caused immense inconvenience to the public. In the wake of the ongoing turmoil in the state, Chief Minister K C Rao had said the 48,000 striking RTC staff had “self-dismissed” themselves making it very clear that under no circumstances would the RTC be merged with the government.