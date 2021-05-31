New Delhi: Election strategist Prashant Kishor lambasted the Centre after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced welfare schemes for children who lost their parents to COVID-19. He called the scheme a ‘typical masterstroke’ by the Modi government for “redefining empathy and care” for the children affected by the pandemic. Kishor also took a dig at the Centre’s move, saying that instead of the children receiving support now, they should feel positive about the “promise” of stipend when they turn 18. Also Read - PM-CARES For Children: PM Announces Rs 10 Lakh Fund, Free Education, Monthly Stipend to Children Who Lost Parents to COVID-19

“Another typical MasterStroke by Modi Sarkar this time redefining empathy and care for children ravaged by Covid and its catastrophic mishandling – Instead of receiving much-needed support NOW, the children should feel positive about a promise of stipend when they turn 18. Be grateful to PM Cares for promise of free education; a right guaranteed by the Constitution/RTE [right to education],” the poll strategist tweeted. Also Read - ‘Felt Humiliated’: Mamata Urges Centre to Stop Political Vendetta Over PM-CM Review Meet

He also attacked the Centre for the shortage of beds and medical oxygen that led to the death of scores of people during the second wave of COVID. “Thank Prime Minister’s Officer for assurance to be enrolled in Ayushman Bharat that supposedly covers healthcare needs of 50Cr Indians but only failed to provide bed/oxygen when needed,” he tweeted. Also Read - Government Decides to Discontinue Central Allocation of Remdesivir to States Amid Decline in COVID Cases

Notably, on the eve of his government’s second anniversary in its second term, Modi announced a number of welfare measures for children orphaned due to COVID-19, including ensuring a corpus of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 18 and providing for their education.

BJP leaders said most states ruled by their party have also announced their own schemes for children which includes stipend till the age of 18 so that their guardians can take care of them. If there are no guardians, the states will take care of them in their child care centres.

As many as 577 children across the country were orphaned after their parents succumbed to COVID-19, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani had said earlier this week citing reports of states and union territories from April 1 till May 25.