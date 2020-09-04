New Delhi: In yet another gruesome incident, a three-year-old girl was raped and strangulated in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. This is the third incident of rape-murder in the district in the 20 days. Also Read - 'UP Govt Stubborn Like Child, Can Frame me Again,' Says Dr Kafeel Khan Upon His Release From Mathura Jail at Midnight

Police have recovered the toddler's body from the vicinity of her village in the Singahi area. The girl had injury marks on her head. She had been missing since Wednesday.

In his complaint to police, the girl's father alleged that one Lekhram, a resident of their village, had abducted and killed her due to an old enmity with his family.

Lakhimpur Kheri district was in the news recently when a 17-year-old girl was found dead outside her village. She was allegedly raped and murdered after she left home to fill a scholarship application.

Her mutilated body was found near a dry pond, around 200 metres ways from her village falling under the Neemgaon police limits.

Prior to this incident, a 13-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in the district.