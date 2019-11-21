Srinagar: In a major development, the Supreme Court on Thursday told the Jammu and Kashmir administration that it will have to respond to each and every question raised on the restrictions imposed in the erstwhile state post the abrogation of Article 370, that granted special status to the Valley under the constitution of India.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the administration, that he will have to answer all questions raised by the petitioners challenging the restriction in the Valley.

“Mr. Mehta you have to answer each and every question raised by the petitioners who have argued in detail. Your counter-affidavit does not help us to come to any conclusion. Don’t give the impression that you are not giving enough attention to the case,” said the bench, comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai.

Mehta told the court that he has a status report on Kashmir with him. But since the situation in the Valley is changing every day, he is not filing the report in the court. He added that would like to show to the court the exact status at the time of his submission.

At the outset, the top court clarified that except for one petition it does not have any detention matters pending before it.

“We are not hearing any detention matters with regard to Jammu and Kashmir. We are currently hearing two petitions filed by Anuradha Bhasin and Ghulam Nabi Azad which are on restrictions in freedom of movement, press, etc,” it said, adding that only one habeas corpus petition is pending in Supreme Court.

Mehta also assured the top Court that it the responsibility of the J&K administration to ensure “people’s security so that sinister designs are not possible”. “No right of individual should be curtailed. But at the same time, we will ensure that the sovereignty and integrity of the nation is not at jeopardy,” he added.