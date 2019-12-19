New Delhi: In the wake of the violent protests across the country over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, the Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday night stated that Section 144 has been imposed in the entire state and no permission has been given for protests to gather anywhere. Police also urged parents to counsel their children to stay away from protests.

“Section 144 (prohibiting unlawful assembly) of CrPC is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given for December 19. Please do not participate. Parents are also requested to counsel their children,” DGP OP Singh said in a tweet.

The development comes as a number of political parties, including Samajwadi Party and some other organisations, have announced to hold protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Thursday.

In another development, Section 144 has also been imposed in many parts of Karnataka in view of the rising protests across the state over CAA.