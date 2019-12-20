New Delhi: In the wake of the protests against the contentious Citizenship Act, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shut entry and exit gates of Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila and Jama Masjid. It must be noted that trains will not be halting at this station.
“Entry & exit gates of Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila and Jama Masjid are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations,” the DMRC said in a statement.
Around 1,200 protesters, demanding to scrap the citizenship act, were detained by Delhi Police on Thursday for defying prohibitory orders in Red Fort area. The protesters at the red Fort area included Opposition leaders D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, Ajay Maken, and Sandeep Dikshit, and activists Yogendra Yadav and Umar Khalid, were among those detained near the Red Fort and Mandi House.
Further, internet, voice and messaging services by Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and Reliance Jio were also suspended in parts many of Delhi-NCR.