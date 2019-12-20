New Delhi: In the wake of the protests against the contentious Citizenship Act, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shut entry and exit gates of Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila and Jama Masjid. It must be noted that trains will not be halting at this station.

“Entry & exit gates of Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila and Jama Masjid are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations,” the DMRC said in a statement.

