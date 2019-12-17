New Delhi: The protest against the contentious Citizenship Law in East Delhi turned violent on Tuesday leading to the disruption of traffic on 66 feet road from Seelampur to Jafrabad (both carriageways), causing inconvenience to the Delhiites.

Further, the traffic has also been affected from Daryaganj to Delhi Gate due to demonstration. All the commuters are requested to avoid the stretch.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Traffic Police had released another traffic advisory.

“Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement due to demonstration. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi,” one of the tweets by the Deli Traffic Police read.

Similarly people going to Noida from Mathura road were advised to take ashram chowk , DND or Noida link road. Okhla underpass going towards Kalindi Kunj was also said to be closed for traffic movement.