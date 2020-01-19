Aligarh: An FIR has been filed against over 60 unnamed women in Aligarh for allegedly staging protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The police said that the protest organised by the women was in violation of Section 144 which was imposed in the district at that time.

Anil Samania, Circle Officer (CO) of Aligarh Civil Lines, said, “Some women tried to stage a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Population Register, in violation of Section 144. An FIR has been registered against 60-70 unknown women and we are starting the process of identifying them.”

Notably, scores of people from all walks of life protested against the contentious Act, demanding CAA be revoked- on the concern that it makes religion a criterion for granting citizenship, which in turns, violates the spirit of the Indian Constitution. The protests, though have simmered down, are still continuing across India.

As per the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.