New Delhi: In the wake of the Anti-Citizenship Act protest in the national capital, entry and exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Ashram metro stations have been shut. Moreover, the trains will not be halting at these stations either.

“As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar and gate no. 3 of Ashram have been closed. Trains will not be halting at Sukhdev Vihar,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

“Entry & exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations,” it added.