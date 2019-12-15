New Delhi: The national capital was Sunday rocked by violent protests as a raging mob of about 1, 000 people took to streets, against the contentious Citizenship law.

At least three Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses were set ablaze by protesters near Bharat Nagar. Two fire officials were also injured in stone-pelting as the protests against the Citizenship Law crippled parts of south Delhi for almost an hour.

Huge traffic snarls were experienced throughout south Delhi area, from Ashram to Friends Colony to Kalindi Kunj. Police diverted traffic from the vicinity as pitched battles continued.

Further, police reportedly attacked students of Jamia Millia University who are known to be protesting peacefully against the Citizenship Law. Jamia students were not involved in the brawl, the varsity union promptly announced.

Chief Proctor of the University said that the police entered the varsity “by force” as no permission was granted to them, adding that “the staff and students were beaten up”.

“Police have entered the campus by force, no permission was given. Our staff and students are being beaten up and forced to leave the campus,” Waseem Ahmed Khan, Chief Proctor, Jamia Millia Islamia University, told news agency ANI.

Soon after the violence erupted in Jamia, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to take steps to restore normalcy in the city.

“Spoke to Honourable Lieutenant Governor and urged him to take all steps to restore normalcy and peace. We are also doing everything possible at our end. Real miscreants who caused violence should be identified and punished,” Kejriwal said.

A journalist from BBC said that she was harassed by the police while she was covering the protest at Jamia University. “I came here for BBC’s coverage, they (police) took away my phone, broke it. A male police personnel pulled my hair. They hit me with a baton & when I asked them for my phone they hurled abuses at me. I didn’t come here for fun, I came here for coverage,” Bushra Sheikh told ANI.

Moreover, owing to the protests, entry and exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Ashram metro stations were shut by the DMRC as a precautionary measure.

This on the third day of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 that will provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.