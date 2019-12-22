Lucknow: As the protests against the Citizenship Act raged in Uttar Pradesh-prompting the authorities to shut internet, the net services were on Sunday restored in Aligarh. It must be noted that services were suspended on December 15 following protests over the Citizenship Law.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the death toll in the protests against the Act in Uttar Pradesh went up to 15 as incidents of violence continued in various parts on the state including Kanpur and Rampur.

Further, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had met Governor Anandiben Patel and apprised her of the situation in the state.

While State Director General of Police O.P. Singh said that nine persons had died in cross-firing though the police had not fired even a single bullet and only used tear gas shells to disperse the mob, Inspector General, Law and Order, Praveen Kumar said that 15 people had died in the state since December 10.

He also said 705 people had been arrested, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code imposed in the entire state, and police were maintaining vigil in violence-hit areas and appealing for calm.

On Friday, protesters clashed with police at several places in the state, hurling stones at them and torching vehicles, in which fifty policemen were also seriously injured.

Protests against the Citizenship law, which critics allege discriminates on the basis of religion, have rapidly spread across the country with thousands of people agitating on the streets.

(With IANS inputs)