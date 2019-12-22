

















New Delhi: Amid the nationwide protests over Citizenship Amendment Act, the national capital is all set to witness power-packed Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will corner the government by leading protest rallies against CAA and NRC.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a key rally (his first in Delhi after the Lok Sabha elections) in historic Ramlila Maidan, the Congress will protest across the city with all the Gandhis and its top brass present. Notably, the Congress mega protests come after it faced flak for not being seen prominently at the nationwide anti-CAA and anti-NRC rallies.

As per the party sources, Rahul Gandhi will be at the protest venue right after his returning from South Korea on the day. The protest will start at 2 PM and will conclude at 6 PM.

Meanwhile, a multilevel security arrangement has been put in place, with CCTV surveillance of all the routes leading to the venue and snipers being positioned atop buildings to avoid any untoward incident.

According to sources, senior officials remained in huddle till 5 am on Saturday to discuss the security arrangements. In the meeting, among other things, it was decided that social media should be monitored to stop rumour-mongering, especially in the wake of ongoing protests against the contentious legislation.

The Delhi BJP has also deployed volunteers as part of its security arrangements for the rally.