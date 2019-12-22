Live Updates

  • 1:42 PM IST

    PM Modi’s rally LIVE: ‘Unity in diversity is the hallmark of India’, PM Modi begins his address.

  • 1:31 PM IST

    Anti-CAA protests LIVE: Amid the ongoing agitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ramlila Maidan. He will address a rally, shortly

  • 1:30 PM IST

    Anti-CAA protests LIVE: In Kanpur, security has been tightened after the protest against Citizenship Act turned violent in Yateem Khana Police Station area yesterday. “FIR registered, 12 arrested, 15 detained. CCTV footage being checked. We’re appealing people to maintain peace and not believe the rumours”, said SP East

  • 12:59 PM IST

    Anti-CAA protests LIVE: “As far as riots are concerned, those inciting riots are sitting in the govt itself. Only those sitting in the govt will be benefitted by riots. BJP is deliberately spreading hatred, scaring people. They have failed on the front of real issues”, said Akhilesh Yadav, former UP CM & SP leader

  • 12:54 PM IST

  • 12:36 PM IST
    Anti-CAA protests LIVE: CAA is not against any Indian Muslim, it is only to grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of three neigbouring nations. I appeal to our Muslim brothers,see through this misinformation campaign of Congress, they only see you as a vote machine, says BJP leader Nitin Gadkari
  • 11:54 AM IST

    Anti-CAA protests LIVE: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has announced Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to the families of the two people who died during protests in Mangaluru on December 19.

  • 11:54 AM IST

    Anti-CAA protests LIVE: Curfew relaxed in Mangaluru till 6 pm today by district administration, Section 144 (prohibiting assembly of more than 4 people in an area) to remain in force.

  • 10:55 AM IST

  • 10:54 AM IST

    Anti-CAA protests LIVE: Amid the countrywide protests over Citizenship Amendment Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign for upcoming Delhi Assembly Election, which are scheduled to be held next year.

New Delhi: Amid the nationwide protests over Citizenship Amendment Act, the national capital  is all set to witness power-packed Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will corner the government by leading protest rallies against CAA and NRC.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a key rally (his first in Delhi after the Lok Sabha elections) in historic Ramlila Maidan, the Congress will protest across the city with all the Gandhis and its top brass present. Notably, the Congress mega protests come after it faced flak for not being seen prominently at the nationwide anti-CAA and anti-NRC rallies.

As per the party sources, Rahul Gandhi will be at the protest venue right after his returning from South Korea on the day. The protest will start at 2 PM and will  conclude at 6 PM.

Meanwhile, a multilevel security arrangement has been put in place, with CCTV surveillance of all the routes leading to the venue and snipers being positioned atop buildings to avoid any untoward incident.

According to sources, senior officials remained in huddle till 5 am on Saturday to discuss the security arrangements. In the meeting, among other things, it was decided that social media should be monitored to stop rumour-mongering, especially in the wake of ongoing protests against the contentious legislation.

The Delhi BJP has also deployed volunteers as part of its security arrangements for the rally.