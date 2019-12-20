New Delhi: Mobile internet services were on Friday restored across Assam, after remaining suspended for 10 days in the wake of the protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

Further, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal assured people of Assam that nothing can take away their rights.

“I want to assure people that no one can steal rights of the sons of the soil of Assam, there is no threat to our language or our identity,” Sonowal said in view of the concerns raised by Assamese about their identity being threatened due to the Citizenship Act.

“In no way will the honour of Assam be affected. We will always have the support of the people and will move forward with peace in the state,” Sonowal added.

Notably, the Gauhati high court comprising Justices Manojit Bhuyan and Saumitra Saikia had on Thursday directed the Assam government to restore mobile internet services.

However, the court had maintained that while mobile Internet services should be restored, the state government is free to take steps to curb the dissemination of messages and video on social media platforms which might incite violence.

Assam has been the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests in Northeast India.

From the day the CAB was introduced in the Lok Sabha till it became the Act with President Ram Nath Kovind’s nod, the state of Assam and other northeast states had witnessed violent protests for over two weeks.

During the protest in Assam, three rail stations, a post office, a bank, a bus terminus, shops, dozens of vehicles and many other public properties were set ablaze or damaged by the protesters.

As per the Citizenship Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution will be given Indian citizenship.