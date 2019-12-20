Lucknow: After massive protests against the contentious Citizenship Act erupted in Lucknow on Thursday, internet and text messaging services were suspended in 14 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The Internet has been restricted in these areas: Agra, Aligarh, Muzaffarpur, Saharanpur, Meerut, Lucknow, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Sambal, Sahjanapur, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Mau.

Further, over 3, 000 people have been kept under preventive custody, out of these, 200 are in Lucknow, a report said.

It must be noted that suspension of SMS and mobile internet services is temporary, till 12 PM on Saturday.

Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi issued an order to this effect late on Thursday night.

The decision has been taken in view of violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Meanwhile, one person yesterday died in Lucknow from what authorities called ‘alleged firearm injury’ at a hospital in Lucknow.

“Mohammad Wakeel, 25, died of firearm injury here. Two other patients are undergoing treatment in the trauma centre and one of them has firearm injury”, King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre in-charge Sandeep Tiwari had told news agency PTI.

The CAA, which is not seeing acceptance among many Indians, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.