New Delhi: Delhi on Friday witnessed another violent protest over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as protesters clashed with the Delhi Police at Delhi Gate in Daryaganj, setting a car on fire.

The incident came on a day six protesters were shot dead during anti-CAA protests in over a dozen cities in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier today, protest began at the capital’s iconic Jama Masjid, with Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad ’emerging out of nowhere’ among the crowd and leading them in reading a portion of the Constitution. The Delhi Police, which had denied Azad’s Bhim Army permission to march from the mosque to Jantar Mantar, detained him; however, Azad ‘escaped’ from police custody minutes after detention, apparently with the help of his supporters.

The march, however, proceeded to Jantar Mantar but was stopped at Daryaganj. It was peaceful for the most part but turned violent around 6 PM as agitators set a car on fire, prompting the police to use water cannon against the protesters, as well as a lathicharge, to disperse them.

Later, speaking to news agency ANI, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said, “Protest going on since morning was peaceful. Around 6.30 pm, some outsiders came here and started pelting stones. We used water cannon. People were pushed back. Some policemen received injuries. Some people have been detained.”

According to reports, at least 35 injured protesters were rushed to the nearby LNJP Hospital.

Last Sunday, violence had broken out outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University during an anti-CAA protest. This was followed by violence during protests on Tuesday in Seelampur and Brijpuri.