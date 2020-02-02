New Delhi: An anti-CAA, NRC protester, part of the ongoing ‘Kolkata Bagh’ sit-in protest, died last night after falling ill during the stir. The woman, identified as 57-year-old Sameeda Khatun, was a resident of the city’s Entally area.

Inspired by the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protest, around 250 women have been protesting at the city’s Park Circus area since January 7, demanding revocation of the contentious CAA-NRC-NPR legislations.

According to reports, the woman was a patient of asthma and died of cardiac arrest. She is survived by her husband and eight children. Speaking to media, the organisers of the protest described her as a regular face at the protest, adding that she complained them last evening about breathlessness.

“We immediately took her to Chittaranjan Hospital where we were told that she had suffered a cardiac arrest. We later took her to Islamia Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead,” the organisers added.

The Shaheen Bagh protests, which started on December 15, have led to several similar peaceful sit-in protests in different parts of the country, including, besides Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow etc.

Sunday incidentally marks the 50th day of the Shaheen Bagh protest and comes a day after a man opened fire in the area. Fortunately, no one was hurt or killed in the incident.