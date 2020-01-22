Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday chased and used batons on women protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Uttar Pradesh’s Etwah, said a report.

According to the NDTV report, the women could be shouting in the video that showed police caning them. However, the report did not confirm if the police personnel using the baton were men or women.

Further, police had lathi-charged men too. Video clips showed police barging into a roadside eatery and hitting the employees inside, the report by the leading news channel stated.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the police were accused of taking away blankets and food items meant for the protesters in Lucknow, the videos of which went viral on social media. The police later released a statement dismissing the allegations, urging people ‘not to spread rumours’ but added that blankets were seized after due process.’

On January 21, the Lucknow Police had filed three separate FIRs, against 150 people in total, in connection with the anti-CAA protests taking place at the city’s iconic ‘Ghanta Ghar‘ (Clock Tower).

Notably, scores of people from all walks of life protested against the contentious Act, demanding CAA be revoked- on the concern that it makes religion a criterion for granting citizenship, which in turns, violates the spirit of the Indian Constitution. The protests, though have simmered down, are still continuing across India.

As per the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.